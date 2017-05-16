Judge Napolitano Says Leak Is No Biggie. Here's Why He's Wrong

. @Judgenap reacts to Washington Post report that Pres. Trump revealed classified information to Russia pic.twitter.com/kGcYEU8jdU

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.

Fox yakkers often are so bent on spinning, they can't see the forest for the trees.

This morning, good old Judge Napolitano gave the equivalent of a verbal shrug to the Trump leak of highly-classified information. He's the commander in chief, he can declassify anything he wants.

Here's the problem if he contends he declassified the information:

BTW if the argument is that Trump can declassify anything he wants, sure. But then it's subject to the #FOIA I'm about to file with CIA/NSA. — Steven Rich (@dataeditor) May 15, 2017

That's Steven Rich, the database editor at the Washington Post.

So which is it, Mr. President?