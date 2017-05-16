Judge Napolitano Says Leak Is No Biggie. Here's Why He's Wrong
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Fox yakkers often are so bent on spinning, they can't see the forest for the trees.
This morning, good old Judge Napolitano gave the equivalent of a verbal shrug to the Trump leak of highly-classified information. He's the commander in chief, he can declassify anything he wants.
Here's the problem if he contends he declassified the information:
That's Steven Rich, the database editor at the Washington Post.
So which is it, Mr. President?
