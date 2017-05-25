The Late Show Presents: God Thinks Trump Is Getting 'Needy'

Stephen Colbert continues to taunt the man who has enraged most of the EU and NATO, and Europeans are letting Trump have it pretty nicely. Stephen briefly recaps the tour of humiliation for the citizens of this once great beacon of freedom. ..Sigh...

Meanwhile, across the pond, overseas, Donald Trump's 'Magical Misery Tour' continues.

Colbert breaks down Trump's first foreign foray featuring some intensely embarrassing faux pas, from all three religions, no less. He asks the Lord His opinion on this sojourn.

COLBERT: Well, Lord, how do you feel about Trump going to all these holy sites around the world? THE LORD: I don't know. You pray with three major religions in one week? Seems a little needy. Come on, buy a God a drink FIRST.

Trump's loose lips didn't evade this comedy bit, no way!

COLBERT: Well, the 'president' was praying to you at the Western Wall in Jerusalem yesterday. Can you tell us what he prayed for? LORD: Oh, sorry Stephen. Unlike some people, I don't give away top-secret information from Israel.

The Lord admitted he was getting lots of attention this week, but there's still nothing that could make him forget about the Russia scandal. Trump would have to go to lengths as big as Jonah and the Whale and then, he'd need to sacrifice one of his progeny. One of the 'good ones too, not Eric!'

Finally, they parted ways and the Lord admitted he's going back to play with his Fidget Spinner, which helped him quit smoking.

Another slam dunk for the Late Show, which keeps us sane in these insanely bizarre and unsettling times.