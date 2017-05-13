Maher: 'Welcome To The Apprentice, Nuclear Edition'

Real Time host Bill Maher opened his show this Friday by blasting Donald Trump for turning the presidency into a very dangerous version of reality television.

MAHER: I think we're all thinking the same thing, TGIF, after a week of WTAF. It seems like there was a year's worth of news stuffed into a week. So let's start with, the president fired the FBI Director, the man who was investigating him. How'd you like to be able to do that? …

And the way he did it. Of course Trump can't do anything without doing it like a little bitch. One minute into the show and I've lost my mind already. …

Instead of calling Comey up like a real man would do and telling him, or in person, no, he sends his albino assassin, with a letter that says “You are hereby terminated and removed from office effective immediately... sincerely Vladimir Putin.”

Trump had his surrogates go out there and say “Well this is all very routine. The president simply lost confidence in Director Comey's ability to mislead and it came down to a character issue.”

Yeah, Comey had some.

Get this. The main reason they said that Comey had to go had nothing to do with Russia. It was all about how unfair he was to Hillary. This insulted Sarah Palin's intelligence. …

He admitted obstruction of justice right there on live national television, and the Republicans... “Nothing to see here.” Because we all live now in America-agua . Would you like a little banana with your Republic?

Can you imagine what the Republicans would be saying if Hillary was doing this? The articles of impeachment wouldn't just be drafted, Roger Stone would have them tattooed on his back by now.

And, a little over a hundred days we are in this administration. The acting Attorney General, fired. National Security Advisor, you're fired. FBI Director, you're fired. Welcome to The Apprentice, nuclear edition.