Michelle Obama Will Be Sending Kids To College Forever

Michelle Obama isn't stopping.

She headlined (again) the MTV College Signing Day ceremony this week, continuing her commitment to pushing for higher education for American kids.

“I might not live in the White House anymore, but Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all,” she said to the students assembled, “and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in.”

The number of acceptance letters that you get should be more important than the number of followers you have on social media. That’s the bar we want you to reach. ...We need to make going to college the event that we make so many other things. It’s gotta be more important than going to NBA; it’s got to be more exciting than getting a recording contract... more important than the Final Four or the Super Bowl. ...This is important.

Event host Nick Cannon called her "my forever First Lady." Amen to that.