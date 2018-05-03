At College Signing Day, Michelle Obama Is 'Forever First Lady'

Once again, Michelle Obama took to the stage and encouraged high school seniors to go to college and succeed.

Accompanied by celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Robert DeNiro, and Janelle Monae, Mrs. Obama acknowledged with a chuckle that she is the "forever first lady" of this particular event. (She later referred to herself as a former first lady, so MAGA doesn't need to get their panties in a twist with projections that she's abandoning the Constitution, that's YOUR president.)

Sorry, Mrs. Obama, I can't always "go high" with some of these jagoffs.

Back to her speech:

“I know you have everything it takes to succeed. I know that you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever first lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The crowd went wild.

Thank you to everyone who supported #CollegeSigningDay. I’m so proud of each and every one of these students! pic.twitter.com/wzP1WUNmJI — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 2, 2018

h/t @fitzingsworth