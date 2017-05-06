Raul Labrador: 'Nobody Dies Because They Don't Have Access To Health Care'

It's worth reminding that Rep, Raúl Labrador won re-election in his very red state of Idado by nearly forty points again in 2016. This is what they are.

Source: Idaho Statesman

A statement made by U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador during a town hall meeting Friday morning has drawn criticism by those challenging his stance on health care. After a woman suggested that the lack of health care was essentially asking people to die, Labrador had a controversial answer at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. “That line is so indefensible,” Labrador said. “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” A video of the statement, posted on YouTube by Tom Hansen, drew attention from national news outlets, including CNN.

And more from Idaho's Spokesman-Review: