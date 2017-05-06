Raul Labrador: 'Nobody Dies Because They Don't Have Access To Health Care'
It's worth reminding that Rep, Raúl Labrador won re-election in his very red state of Idado by nearly forty points again in 2016. This is what they are.
Source: Idaho Statesman
A statement made by U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador during a town hall meeting Friday morning has drawn criticism by those challenging his stance on health care.
After a woman suggested that the lack of health care was essentially asking people to die, Labrador had a controversial answer at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
“That line is so indefensible,” Labrador said. “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”
A video of the statement, posted on YouTube by Tom Hansen, drew attention from national news outlets, including CNN.
And more from Idaho's Spokesman-Review:
Over the course of nearly two hours, more than a dozen people took to the microphone to condemn the Republican bill.
Some argued that it removed guarantees for people with pre-existing conditions by leaving decisions about coverage up to states, which could opt out of protections guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act and price other vulnerable populations out of affordable insurance.
When Labrador spoke, reiterating his position that health care is not a right guaranteed in the Constitution, the crowd raised red construction paper cards with the word “immoral” written in black lettering. Some booed.
