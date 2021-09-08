Politics
In Covid Overload, Idaho Hospitals Say They Will Now Ration Care

The move allows hospitals to allocate scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to the patients most likely to survive.
By Susie Madrak

Swamped with more covid patients than they can handle, Idaho public health leaders say they have activated “crisis standards of care” allowing health care rationing for the state’s northern hospitals. The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. Via the Associated Press:

The state health agency cited “a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.”

The designation includes 10 hospitals and healthcare systems in the Idaho panhandle and in north-central Idaho. The agency said its goal is to extend care to as many patients as possible and to save as many lives as possible.

The move allows hospitals to allot scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to patients most likely to survive and make other dramatic changes to the way they treat patients. Other patients will still receive care, but they may be placed in hospital classrooms or conference rooms rather than traditional hospital rooms or go without some life-saving medical equipment.

I wonder how many of the anti-vax nitwits even bother to read the paper, or watch the news:

“Crisis standards of care is a last resort. It means we have exhausted our resources to the point that our healthcare systems are unable to provide the treatment and care we expect,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said in a statement.

He added: “This is a decision I was fervently hoping to avoid. The best tools we have to turn this around is for more people to get vaccinated and to wear masks indoors and in outdoor crowded public places. Please choose to get vaccinated as soon as possible – it is your very best protection against being hospitalized from COVID-19.”

