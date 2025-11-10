Visas Can Now Be Denied To Immigrants On Basis Of Their Weight

Maybe put a "No fat chicks" bumper sticker on the Statue Of Liberty?
By Susie MadrakNovember 10, 2025

The Orange Blob's State Department just sent out a directive to embassies and consulates around the world, stating that people applying for visas to the United States may be rejected if they have certain medical conditions, on the grounds that they could take up domestic health care resources. Via the New Republic:

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable read. “Certain medical conditions—including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions—can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

The announcement then goes on to mention obesity, stating that it can be connected to asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure.

“All of these can require expensive, long-term care,” the cable continues. “Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalization at government expense?”

Denying fat people from the U.S. because they might end up having health issues is incredibly broad, cruel, and unusual. Visa applicants are already subjected to health screenings for infectious diseases like tuberculosis and are required to have various vaccinations.

Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

"By the way, no sick people, especially the fatties."

Trump announced a deal to lower weight loss drug prices while simultaneously banning "fat people" from entering the United States. All very normal stuff for a president.

Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) 2025-11-08T14:55:14.329Z

President Trump is rejecting visas for fat people.
The Trump administration has ordered visa officers to deny immigrants who are obese or have certain health issues, in yet another instance of the president’s strange obsession with fat people.
Dude is absolutely FAT. "Fine for me, but not for thee."

TheCatMan (@bigbrohem.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T03:19:37.543Z

Meme #US #visa #Trump #overweight

Canada Strong (@murphystheorem.bsky.social) 2025-11-09T17:15:25.175Z

