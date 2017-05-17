Rep. Peter King's Pulls Dumb And Dumber Routine Over Comey Memo

As Rep. Peter King goes on the offensive to defend Trump over his possible obstruction of justice with Comey and Russian investigations on MSNBC, he quickly turned into Jim Carrey's Lloyd Christmas and makes a complete fool of himself.

Nicolle Wallace, who was part of the Bush administration and knew Comey well, including his note taking, was talking about the Comey memos with Rep. King.

King couldn't understand why Comey didn't tell anyone that Trump tried to influence him as have all Trump's surrogates.

And then he went rogue on the facts of the entire report they were discussing and turned into an unfunny conservative comic in the process.

Rep. King said, "To be honest with you, I'm not aware of evidence of collusion and I'm not sure what investigation they're talking about with General Flynn. Are they talking about the Russian collusion - I'm serious."

Wallace laughed in his face, "Oh, come on. Obviously Donald Trump knew the investigation he was talking about, he cleared the room and asked Jim Comey, -- Jim Comey's boss was asked to leave the room. The vice president was asked to leave the room and he asked him to drop the investigation into Flynn and said he's a good guy. Are you doubting that account?"

Rep. King replied, "No, here's what I'm saying. I don't know what...there are two investigations. The first is on Russian collusion."

"Right."

King continued, "I'm not aware of any evidence there at all. The second would be his conversation with the Russian ambassador and his subsequent interview with the FBI agents. now, public reports say that those conversations could have been ambiguous. That could have been what president Trump was talking about. I don't know, but there's two separate investigations. I think the media is being irresponsible in just putting it all together."

Wallace was dumbfounded, "You think I'm being irresponsible? You tell me which one. If he's asking him (King: I don't know) to drop an inquiry into Mike Flynn. Mike Flynn was being questioned about his conversations with the Russians."

This continued for another few minutes.

Rep. Peter King's moronic attempt to jumble up the two investigations is hysterical on its face, but sad as a statement about honesty. It was also a poor attempt at subterfuge.

The New York Congressman seems to be the only person in the world confused about what the Comey memo was reported to have said and what Trump tried to do by clearing out the room to speak in private with the former FBI director.