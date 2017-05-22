Richard Haas: Selling $110B In Arms To Saudis Does Not Help Peace

Talking heads are so desperate to find some trace of normalcy in the Trump administration that they're praising Trump's trip to the Middle East as "historic" simply because he read from a teleprompter, didn't drool on himself, and managed not to openly insult anyone.

But on Morning Joe this a.m., Richard Haas put his finger on the real danger: Judgment.

"Selling $110 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia is not doing to make the problems of that region better," he said.

"I don't think so. We've tried it. The second is, at some point, sensible people, certainly the president of the United States, has to help lead the Sunni stronger, more confident Sunnis toward make kind of easing of this terrible tension with Iran, which is ripping the Middle East apart."

Katy Kay added, "And all the president's trip and speech did yesterday was pour oil on the flames of the rift that is growing from Sunnis and Shias in that area of the world. It's hard to see in the long run how that improves peace."