Scarborough Calls Rex Tillerson 'Sad And Pathetic'

By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago
up

Scarborough was none too happy about Nikki Haley's defense of Donald Trump firing James Comey.

"You have ambassador of the United Nations calling him the CEO of the country, fundamentally ignorant of the Constitution. The republic and the Constitution, the system that's been put in place," Scarborough said.

"And Rex Tillerson cowering.... I don't know what word I'm looking for, but it's sad and pathetic the secretary of state feels like he has to say that he's, quote, devoted."

