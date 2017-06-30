Joe And Mika Talk About Trump's Tweets -- And His Scary Instability

Joe and Mika came back from vacation to address the uproar around Trump's tweets from yesterday. (It's a little bizarre that this is finally the thing that turns people against him, but okay.)

"We're okay. The country's not," Mika said.

The segment was a long one, so I'll just list the highlights:

“It’s alarming that this president is so easily played. What is that saying to our allies? What is that saying to our enemies?"

“Unfortunately, we learned what we’ve always known — he, for some reason, takes things so much more personally with women.For some reason, he always goes after Mika — it’s always personal with Mika. He attacks women because he fears women.””

Scarborough said a Republican lawmaker called him after Trump interrupted a meeting to rant about the “Morning Joe” co-hosts, especially Mika, and the congressman said the president’s comments scared him. “‘He was vicious when he turned from you to Mika,'” Scabrorough quoted the congressman. “‘His face was red, he started talking about blood coming out of her ears, out of her eyes,’ and this congressman said, ‘I’ve been in politics for decades, and never seen anything like this.’ He said, ‘I don’t know why I’m calling you, but I was just scared, — I was scared for you guys, and I wanted you to know.'”

Mika said it is "unbelievably alarming that this president is so easily played. He's so easily played by a cable news host. now, what is that saying to our allies? what is that saying to our enemies? that this president is so easily played?"

They described an actual blackmail attempt by the White House, in which they were threatened with an expose that would attack Mika and her family unless they called and apologized to the president.

Scarbough said, "It's better for America and the world if he just turns his 8 0-inch television set to Fox and Friends and keeps it there and stays calm, stay in the bubble

Mika said, "I'm worried. I think the sign here is that we might have a bigger problem. I've said this before. I've been trying to drill this point home. I think we have a much bigger problem on our hands. I think members of the administration, members of the cabinet, members of Congress, have a really big problem on their hands.

They discussed how Trump has changed, even in the past two years. "He was in on the joke. without getting into great detail, I will just say that somebody at the top of his campaign last summer said to me, we're all really worried about his emotional state," Scarborough said.