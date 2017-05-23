Morning Joe: Trump Staffers 'Dumber' Than Any Past White House

Joe Scarborough was blunt about the primary problem with the Trump White House that has laid the foundation for all the trouble that's followed.

"I've spoken to so many people over the past week who have the same story as me, that every time you were told you can't do this. they were like, 'You know what? We're real estate developers in Manhattan, we know -- those people in Washington don't know what they're talking about and thank you for your warnings, but we're going to do things different because we're smarter than you. We're going to turn Washington upside down,' " Scarborough said.

"Well, it ended up they weren't smarter than everybody in Washington, D.C.

"In fact, they were by a margin of a thousand more stupid than everybody in Washington, D.C. because no president has been stupid enough to get in the trouble Donald Trump has gotten into in the first four months.

"So far from being brilliant and above everybody else that the president and people around the president felt they were, they are dumber than any lot that's ever been inside the white house," he said.

"It's really sad," Mika interjected.

Scarborough seems to think this won't be allowed to go on indefinitely.

"If they don't want to talk to lawyers, don't want to talk to experts -- they wanted to cut the State Department out when they were contacting all the foreign officials, they wanted to play by their own rules? Well, they've made their own bed and it's going to be a thorny bed to sleep in, for however long they're allowed to stay in that bed," he said.