Silly-Party Brit Calls For Death Penalty For Suicide Bombers?

C&L readers likely know that the UKIP, the pro-Brexit party that lied their way to electoral success one time, are for all purposes the Monty Python Silly Party. And a woman who was kicked out of the Silly Party because her chief of staff inflated her expense reports (Grifting? You're kidding!) has now proposed....

...wait for it...

...that suicide bombers get the death penalty.

There is no death penalty in England, because they are a civilized country. But Janice Atkinson thinks the horrific Manchester bombing should change all that. Metro UK:

Atkinson, who was expelled from Ukip amid an expense scandal for which she was later cleared with no charge, added: ‘Many will argue that I’m calling for revenge killings, motivated by hatred. Others will argue that I’m inhumane, that we live in a civilised society. ‘Then there will be those who say that the death penalty is not a deterrent, that the warped perpetrators want in any case to die.’ ‘I’m not wringing my hands trying to find answers, I’m a politician, it’s my job to come up with answers.

Answers that make no sense? Hey, we've got a party like that in the US, too! Covfefe!