Weld Calls For Trump To Be Tried For Treason And Face The Death Penalty

Morning Joe had Republican presidential candidates Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh, and William Weld this morning to talk about Trump shutting down GOP primaries in some states. Joe Walsh called for his impeachment, and excoriated those Republicans who "want to wash Trump's feet."

"Governor Weld, you went a little bit further than just impeachment in your prior comments, and I just want to continue with that a bit," Elise Brown said.

"You said that Donald Trump has committed treason and the penalty for treason under American law is death. What's the legal framework here? Have you looked into this? How do you see this proceeding?"

"The legal framework is under the U.S. criminal code. The only penalty for treason is death, it's spelled out in the statute. Under the constitution, as you know, grounds for removal of office, impeachment are treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. We don't have to worry about bribery anymore, although I think he's committed that. we don't have to worry about other high crimes and misdemeanors, although I think he's committed many, he's such a lawless man," the former U.S. prosecutor said.

"We have treason. We don't have to dribble around the court, we can go right for the hoop. This president has been trying to cancel this election for months. He tried to cancel the New Hampshire first in the nation primary. That went over like a lead balloon in New Hampshire because they're not stupid. The people in New Hampshire were the first ones to stand up to President Trump this year.

"It's well past time for this guy, in my opinion, to be colloquial, to be carted off to save us all. He's daring us all to let him be totally lawless. He has no respect for the law. He has no knowledge base under any issues. Why do we want this man as president of the United States? I don't get it. Now the path is clear. it's a whole new level, and we have to count noses among the Republicans in the Senate.

"And if they won't say this is a bridge too far for us, then they really, as Congressman Walsh said, I totally agree with him, they have no chance at the ballot box next year. Not just President Trump, but those members of the Senate."