Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Natalie Merchant-Wonder

Happy Mother's Day to one and all. This is my first Mother's Day without my mom, so it is particularly bittersweet for me. I'm in my fifth decade on this planet and a mom myself, but the loss of that primal connection is still so raw for me that I get teary thinking about it. So I'm sending this out to the heavens in memory of my mother.

This Sunday is conspicuous for the absence of any officials from the White House (Tillerson is at State) to try to spin a week that even for the Trump administration was jaw-droppingly chaotic. You don't often see the President of the United States basically troll the country to impeach him by admitting obstructing justice one day and then inviting a foreign, hostile entity to bring recording equipment into the Oval Office. I'm not sure what it will take for the Republican majority to start caring more about the country than their party, but this week does feel like we've turned a corner where pretty much everyone outside of elected Republicans speaks of impeachment as an inevitability.

And we're only four months in.

ABC's "This Week" -Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence; former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr; Harvard Law professor and constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe. Panel: Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, and Alex Castellanos. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Panel: Matthew Continetti, Hallie Jackson, Katty Kay, and Eugene Robinson. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. Panel: Peggy Noonan, Jeffrey Goldberg, David Ignatius, and Ben Domenech. CNN's "State of the Union" - Schumer; Clapper. Panel: Amanda Carpenter, Neera Tanden, William Kristol, and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Gen. Michael Hayden (ret.), former director of the National Security Agency and the CIA; Tim Naftali of New York University; Cristina Rodriguez of Yale University School of Law; R. James Woolsey, former director of the CIA ; Moisés Naím, former minister for trade and industry for Venezuela; Shannon O’Neil; Bruce Feiler, author of “The First Love Story: Adam, Eve and Us.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Jeffrey Toobin of CNN and The New Yorker; Michael Scherer of Time Magazine; Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine; David Frum of The Atlantic; Bruce Bartlett, historian and former aide to Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; John Farrell, author of “Richard Nixon: The Life”; Dan Heyman of Public News Service. "Fox News Sunday" - Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Warner. Singer-songwriter Judy Collins. Panel: Bob Woodward, Karl Rove, Julie Pace, and Josh Holmes.

So what's catching your eye this morning?