Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

A View to a Shill Dept.

MAD'S JARED KUSHNER COVER!https://t.co/ZFTLdv2piB pic.twitter.com/BD9ccWpX4f — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) May 26, 2017

Jared as Alfred E. Neuman is just too perfect.

Here's who's on this morning - Really the best thing on today is likely to be Joy Ann Reid on the Meet the Press panel. I hope she brings a baseball bat.

And on the same show we learn that Charlie Sykes has an upcoming book this Fall called "How the Right Lost Its Mind." Which is kind of weird, because our own John Amato wrote a book with Dave Neiwert and forward by Digby that said the same thing BACK IN 2010:

Face the Nation (CBS) Ken Burns previews his fall release "The Vietnam War." Defense Secretary James Mattis, Michael Morell, former acting director of the CIA, and Benjamin Wittes, editor in chief at Lawfare and senior fellow at Brookings. On the panel: Margaret Brennan of CBS, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic and Susan Page of USA Today.

“Meet the Press,” (NBC) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. The panel will be Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy”; Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal; Charlie Sykes, author of “How the Right Lost Its Mind”; and Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report.

"ABC’s This Week,” Secretary Kelly; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Panel: Trump biographer Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a President”; Bloomberg View Executive Editor Tim O’Brien, author of “Trump Nation: The Art of Being the Donald”; and ABC’s Tom Llamas.

“Fox News Sunday,” Secretary Kelly; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Cmdr. Ryan Bernacchi, Blue Angels commanding officer. The panel will be Michael Needham, CEO of Heritage Action for America; Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal; Gillian Turner, vice president of Jones Group International; and Charles Lane of The Washington Post.

“State of the Union,” (CNN): Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rahm Emanuel, mayor of Chicago. The panel: Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; CNN political commentators Kevin Madden and Nina Turner.

↓ Story continues below ↓

PS. Anybody else wonder how Hannity's "vacation" is going?