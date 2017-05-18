Trump Asked Michael Flynn To 'Stay Strong' -- And Then Fired Comey Just Weeks Later

President Donald Trump told former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to "stay strong" just weeks before the president fired FBI Director James Comey.

Yahoo's Michael Isikoff reported on Thursday that Flynn revealed the message from Trump to a small group of supporters at a restaurant in northern Virginia on April 25.

“I just got a message from the president to stay strong,” Flynn reportedly told the loyalists as he was finishing dinner.

The message from Trump came the same day that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-MA) asserted in a press conference that Flynn had not disclosed payments from Russia and Turkey when he filed paperwork to renew his security clearance.

Just weeks later, Trump fired Comey. It was later revealed that Comey had allegedly written memos documenting Trump's efforts to pressure him into dropping the investigation into Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey during a Februrary meetin in the Oval Office, according to The New York Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”