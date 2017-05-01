Trump Working Hard To Pass Cruelest Health Care Bill Yet

The Republicans are at it again. The Freedom Caucus said they would come on board if they made the ACA repeal bill even crueler than before, ending protections for people with pre-existing conditions. But that will make Frankenstein's monster even more unpopular than before- and before it only had the support of 17% of the American public. Seems tough to get worse than that but the Republicans keep trying.

We can still beat this awful bill, which comes up for a vote this week. All of the great work last time around needs to be redoubled. Call Congress at 202-224-3121. Email them. Show up at their offices. Tell them NO!

And watch this “Mike Lux: The Politics Guy” video, which gives you my rather profane take on the whole proceedings: