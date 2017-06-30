Are We Finally Ending The 9/11 Undefined Blank Check For 'War'?

Rachel Maddow can't believe it.

Yesterday the House Appropriations Committee passed, at long last, a resolution ending the Authorization for Use of Military Force, a blank check given by the Congress to the President (Bush, Obama, Trump) to do whatever he wanted regarding the fight against al Queda/ISIS/Syria/Afghanistan wherever.

It is a total dereliction of duty by the cowardly Congress to give war powers to the executive instead of taking responsibility for funding an endless war in the middle east.

Rachel Maddow showed the members of the committee applauding their own vote. Yeah.

Of course there are plenty of war hawks and military lobbyist pets resistant to cutting off the money spigot. The Hill has the details: