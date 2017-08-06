Chris Wallace On Comey Testimony: 'Was Very Damaging To The President'

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace thought James Comey's testimony today before the Senate Intelligence Committee was very damaging to Donald Trump "politically."

After the day's session ended, which was rather short I might add, Fox News cut to an all-star panel and did a round robin of opinions.

Host Bill Hemmer asked Chris Wallace what he thought about the event.

Wallace said that Trump's lawyer could use some of the testimony to his advantage and he'll probably declare the day a Trump victory.

But Wallace had much more to say, especially about why General Flynn seems so important to Trump.

Wallace said, "Politically, I thought it was very damaging to the president. Repeatedly, James Comey called the president a liar, said he lied about the FBI was in disarray, that he defamed him, defamed the FBI, said that the reason he kept those kinds of notes in the first place is that he thought this was the kind of man who would lie about those kinds of things."

"It's not good stuff to have on national television," he said.

James Comey called Trump a liar five times during the open hearing.

Wallace then put forth a theory about Flynn that you don't hear on Fox News often.

"I found his strongest point about Flynn and why it was so improper what the president said about Flynn in that Oval Office meeting on February 14th, why on earth would you kick out the attorney general, the vice president, and the chief of staff if it was going to be something innocent?"

Yes, why would Trump kick everyone out of the room to privately talk to Comey if he didn't have a nefarious reason for doing so?

Wallace went on, "Michael Flynn did not come out well. Comey indicated, the first to my knowledge that there was an open criminal investigation of Michael Flynn as to whether or not he lied to the FBI, and he also raised the possibility and this raises a question about why the president might want him to drop the investigation."

"He said, 'look, was there a relationship between the Flynn investigation and what he said to the FBI and Russia, he said sometimes someone has criminal liability, you can squeeze them and flip them to testify in other regards, so perhaps the reason to not want Flynn to be investigated and that prosecution pursued is because you don't want him to turn state's evidence."

Wallace is pointing out that Trump is worried Gen. Flynn might flip on his administration and give up damaging information about their people in regards to Russia since he was a valued member of Trump's team.

Remember, Comey sent a warning to anybody who may have helped Russia during the election.

James Comey on Russia's meddling in election: "If any Americans were part of helping the Russians do that to us, that is a very big deal." — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) June 8, 2017

"If any Americans were part of helping the Russians do that to us, that is a very big deal."

So many pundits and politicos have been asking why Trump has been so staunchly behind Gen. Flynn, who lied to his camp, especially since he's thrown his own team repeatedly under the bus.

Wallace's rationale is a valid point to make and should not be dismissed.