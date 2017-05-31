Judge Napolitano: Comey Hearing Could Be 'Very Damaging" To Trump

Earlier today there was breaking news about how Comey would publicly testify as early as next week. Woo doggy, this is great news. He was cleared by Special Investigator Mueller to testify in public, although the scope appears to be pretty narrow.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Comey will talk about how the Orange Menace asked/begged/tried to force Comey to stop investigating Flynn for all his crazy, treasonous, probably illegal stuff.

Fox News, the mouthpiece of crazy, conservative, strongly anti-anything reality based, even recognizes how dangerous this is for Trump. Here is a clip from earlier today where they discuss it:

Napolitano: It would be a big deal to tell the FBI to stop doing something without an appropriate purpose. But this asks about the Attorney General. It does not ask about the President stopping the FBI. Bottom line, we're in for a tremendous fireworks when James Comey goes under oath and tells the Senate Intelligence Committee "The President of the United States of America asked me to obstruct justice and I didn't do so and I lost my job." Smith: Is it a leap to go from "the President asked me to back off the Flynn investigation" to "obstruction of justice"? Because my understanding of this, and you know, correct me if I'm wrong, proving of intent is required. Napolitano: Intent can be inferred from a person's behavior and intent can be inferred from a person's words. This is he said, she said. President Trump has denied the version of events that Jim repeated, colleagues that have read a portion of his memo two weeks ago. So it's a question of who do you believe. If you ask me if -- asking the head of the FBI to stop a major investigation and firing him if he doesn't constitutes obstruction of justice, it very well could. More in the Nixon realm than in the Bill Clinton realm.

When Fox News is already saying this is in the Nixon realm, Trump is in trouble.

But it got worse.

Shep Smith said if the information in the WSJ is correct about Comey's testimony, "How damaging is that to the president?"

The Judge replied, "Very! (long pause) Very damaging."