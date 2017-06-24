C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: White Zombie (1932)

By driftglass
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Zombies now come in all shapes, sizes and purposes. There are slow, shambling zombies that come at you like a rising tide, and high-speed, raging zombies that are on you before you know it. Zombies who sweep the world like a plague, and zombies who trap goofballs in a pub. Zombies who prop up whole cable networks and zombies who want to talk about their feelings.

But they all got their start from the same progenitor. Victor and Edward Halperin's 1932 pre-code horror classic, White Zombie: the movie which, along with Dracula, turned a Romania-born actor with an almost impenetrable accent named Bela Lugosi into one of the giants of the Golden Age of Horror.

Enjoy!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV