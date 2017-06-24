C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: White Zombie (1932)

Zombies now come in all shapes, sizes and purposes. There are slow, shambling zombies that come at you like a rising tide, and high-speed, raging zombies that are on you before you know it. Zombies who sweep the world like a plague, and zombies who trap goofballs in a pub. Zombies who prop up whole cable networks and zombies who want to talk about their feelings.

But they all got their start from the same progenitor. Victor and Edward Halperin's 1932 pre-code horror classic, White Zombie: the movie which, along with Dracula, turned a Romania-born actor with an almost impenetrable accent named Bela Lugosi into one of the giants of the Golden Age of Horror.

Enjoy!