CNN Guest: 'Perjury About A Blowjob Is Not Nearly As Serious As Perjury About A Russian Attack On Our Democracy'

Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Tribe was unusually blunt in his assessment of what Donald Trump may be facing if it's found that he's been actively conspiring with the Russians to undermine American democracy.

Source: Independent Journal Review

On Sunday, CNN's Fareed Zakaria had Harvard Constitutional Law professor Laurence Tribe on his eponymous “Fareed Zakaria GPS” show to discuss the prospects of President Donald Trump testifying before the Senate and committing perjury. Since Bill Clinton ended up being indicted for perjury, Zakaria figured it was a natural discussion point.

“There's serious potential,” he said. “And I must say, perjury about a blowjob is not nearly as serious as perjury about perjury about a Russian attack on our democracy. Talk about the end not justifying the means.” He added that even if the statutes don't strictly cover it, “a lot of things aren't covered by the statutes.”