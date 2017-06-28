Fox News Talker Unfazed By TrumpCare Death Toll: 'We're All Going To Die Anyway'

On Fox News, the kids are definitely not all right, as Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery demonstrated on their Fox News Specialists show earlier today. (What, exactly, are they specialists on, by the way? Do we know? Or is that just a catchy term for right-wing propagandists?)

Eric Bolling kicked off the fun by pooh-poohing Bernie Sanders' correct claim that thousands will die under the Senate version of Trumpcare.

To which young Kennedy Montgomery shrugged, informing the audience that "we're all going to die."

"And they can't predict -- there's no way unless they are absolutely psychic and have a party line to heaven, they don't know who's going to die or when or how many people," she assured Fox viewers.

Well, you know what? We actually DO have a way to scientifically estimate that number, which is what Bernie based his assertion on. It's not really all that tough.

And yes, we're all going to die. But speaking for me and mine, I'd like that to be the consequence of an actual fatal event, and not an easily preventable one if only we'd had access to treatment. Is that fair?

[h/t Media Matters]