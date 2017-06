Grover Norquist, the man who said, “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub,” has taken a liking to Twitter.

Grover hates taxes and to illustrate that point, he tweeted a tale of woe about his daughter.

How Republicans are born...

Daughter, 8, has been savings up to buy her first Guitar.

Found it for $35. She had 35 exact.

Then...sales tax — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) June 25, 2017

So … as happens on Twitter, people tweeted back …

Did you mention that you drove her to the guitar store on roads that were partly funded by sales taxes? — John Schwartz (@jswatz) June 25, 2017

or those same taxes that pay for emergency services that will respond if you do get in an accident? — Steve J (@SteveoCO21) June 25, 2017

And police that protect her from being robbed of her cash. — Liberal (@progressivehere) June 25, 2017

And were able to send this tweet due to government research and investment in the internet — Ferdinand Chubb 🇧🇷 (@FerdinandChubb) June 25, 2017

And the best of all...