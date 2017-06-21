Open Thread - Amazing Dad Of The Week Award
Ian Pfaff, an awesome dad from Glendale, California, created this fantastic Mad Max: Fury Road parody trailer after transforming two Little Tikes Cozy Coupes into highly-detailed Mad Max-style cars for his two-year-old daughter, Junior, and five-month-old son, Benji.
Open Thread below....
Comments