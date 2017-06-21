Open Thread - Amazing Dad Of The Week Award

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Via Tastefully Offensive:

Ian Pfaff, an awesome dad from Glendale, California, created this fantastic Mad Max: Fury Road parody trailer after transforming two Little Tikes Cozy Coupes into highly-detailed Mad Max-style cars for his two-year-old daughter, Junior, and five-month-old son, Benji.

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Tikes Patrol, Ride-On
Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Tikes Patrol, Ride-On
Price: $44.83
(As of 06/21/17 01:24 pm details)

Rust-Oleum 260728 Universal All Surface Spray Paint, 11-Ounce, Metallic Antique Brass
Rust-Oleum 260728 Universal All Surface Spray Paint, 11-Ounce, Metallic Antique Brass
Price: $13.08
(As of 06/21/17 01:24 pm details)

Open Thread below....


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV