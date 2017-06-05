Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) Calls For Hunting, Killing Of Muslims

Every day brings another reason to motivate EVERY American to go out and vote on November 6, 2018. The credit today goes to newly elected Trump acolyte Captain Clay Higgins, who was first elected when Trump somehow magically defeated Clinton. He harbors each and every awful view that Donald has, including screwing those too poor to afford healthcare.

Following the London attacks Saturday, he posted something awful on his VERIFIED Facebook Page:



Just WOW! So much wrong here.

The free world... all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror. ... Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity (sic) them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.

-Captain Clay Higgins

Did you know that the free world is synonymous with Christendom? Russia is a very Christian, even Orthodox Christian, nation. Try speaking out against Putin or portraying him in drag in a picture. Free does not mean Christian.

Whatever happened to innocent until PROVEN guilty? Hunt and kill suspects, not a single radicalized suspect, that sounds reasonable, right?

If his sick Islamophobic threats aren't enough motivation enough to vote this monstrosity out in 2018, here's a statement about Trump's budget that appears on his own website.

I’m well on record as a loud and vocal supporter of President Trump. I think he’s doing a great job. He has presented a well-crafted budget that restores Constitutional principles and sets the nation on a path toward fiscal responsibility.

'Nuff said.