The don't sugarcoat it award for today and possibly the year goes to James Comey as he uses the L word to describe the so-called president.

Comey on Trump's explanation for firing: 'Those were lies plain and simple.'

And the lying is why he kept careful notes about his meetings with Trump, expecting that lies about the meeting would be forthcoming from Donald.

Comey on why he documented Trump meeting: “I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting” https://t.co/WawXfh1AGS — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017