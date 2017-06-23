Must Watch: A Real Life Potential Victim Of TrumpCare. Shame On Republicans!

Tonight MSNBC had a young man named Mike on to discuss his day to day life as someone who lives with spinal muscular atrophy. He depends on Medicaid to ensure that he has 24 hour a day care so he can live at home with his mother. Without Medicaid he would be in an institution. He would lose his freedom, his independence, his ability to spend time with friends, have a girlfriend, see movies, go to restaurants.

This video is so profound, so overwhelming, so raw, even Ari Melber choked up when the camera came back to him. It such an important video. Please watch it. (Part 2 is at the bottom of this post.)

.@wholeexpanse, who has spinal muscular atrophy and depends on Medicaid for his care, shares his fears about what cuts could mean for him: pic.twitter.com/UjX5Lb7t5z — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) June 24, 2017

If you want to follow Michael, this is his twitter account:

https://twitter.com/wholeexpanse

This is the face of Trumpcare, This is who AHCA will affect. This is who Paul Ryan dreamed of hurting since college. This is who the House celebrated stripping benefits from.

Is this our America? Or is this...Hitler's Germany.

Did you know the first victims of the Holocaust were those with disabilities? Thank you @yadvashem @RudermanFdn I will #neverforget pic.twitter.com/iLPbUqTkgD — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) June 22, 2017

Think about it. Where will these American's go if we strip them of the medical care they need to stay alive? Institutions? Hospitals? Will their parents have to choose between food and housing or keeping their child alive?

Part 2 of the interview: