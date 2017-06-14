Signs Of The Times: Reporter's Weird Experience With Shooting Bystanders

By Karoli Kuns
A series of tweets from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney is a disturbing signpost of the times -- eyewitnesses mistrusting reporters, and more.

Seems like a smart thing to do. Get an eyewitness account while all the facts were fresh, right?

Apparently it's a problem now.

This goes without saying, I'm sure, but reporters don't leak. They report leaks.

Next signpost:

Yes, yes it is. And this series of 9 tweets sums it up nicely.


