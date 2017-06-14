Signs Of The Times: Reporter's Weird Experience With Shooting Bystanders

A series of tweets from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney is a disturbing signpost of the times -- eyewitnesses mistrusting reporters, and more.

Two weird things happened that were too small to mention in the moment, but still stuck with me while reporting from the scene this AM. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

I arrived less than an hour after the shooting + overheard a witness - maybe mid-20s - describing the incident in vivid detail by phone. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

So when he hung up, I approached him and asked if he'd share the same details with me, since the events were still murky. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

Seems like a smart thing to do. Get an eyewitness account while all the facts were fresh, right?

Apparently it's a problem now.

He immediately tensed up, and told me that because I was the media - and he hates all media - he wouldn't tell me a thing. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

Never mind that the info might have been valuable to the public at that moment, as I tried to explain. Didn't matter. He said we all "leak" — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

This goes without saying, I'm sure, but reporters don't leak. They report leaks.

Next signpost:

Second strange encounter came at the nearby coffee shop. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

A woman working there on her laptop told me she was relieved when she found out the shooter was targeting members of Congress. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

Why? Because at least, she said, it wasn't random violence. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

It's a strange and unsettling time. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2017

Yes, yes it is. And this series of 9 tweets sums it up nicely.