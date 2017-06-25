Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here we are, another Sunday. Pretty much the same old people. And I guarantee you the conversation will be entirely around the politics of the Senate Republicans' healthcare plan, not the impact it will have on every day Americans.

The Sunday shows should focus on what the bill does to people, not guessing about the politics. Also, I would like a pony. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 24, 2017

Not a single doctor (other than Trump's HHS head Tom Price). Not a single Medicare/Medicaid recipient. Not a single disabled American. Not a single voter from Trumpcountry who just realized that their parents will end up living with them during their final years or that their child with asthma will never be able to afford insurance. It will be all talk of "free market solutions" and "tax rebates," not about healthcare as a right.

Before summer’s out, we'll repeal/replace Obamacare w/ system based on personal responsibility, free-market competition & state-based reform pic.twitter.com/JzCyxX9kJb — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 24, 2017

And frankly, I'm tired of it. It's inhumane. It's cruel. It's monstrous. And let me put on my Driftglass fangirl hat on and remind you: it's all on one side of the aisle. But not one of the shows will tell you that either.

ABC's "This Week" - Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. Panel: Matthew Dowd, former Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign policy director Lanhee Chen, Julie Pace, and Neera Tanden. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. Panel: George Will, Hallie Jackson, Helene Cooper, and Mark Leibovich. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bill Cassidy, R-La. Panel: Ben Domenech, Michael Duffy, Ed O’Keefe, and Amy Walter. CNN's "State of the Union" - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. Panel: Amanda Carpenter; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Rep Andre Carson, D-Ind.; and Rep Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel; Victor Cha of the White House National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration; Joseph Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund; David Brooks of The New York Times. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - April Ryan; David Drucke; Michael D'Antonio, author of “The Truth About Trump”; Phil Donahue, former talk show host; Sarah Kliff of Vox; Masha Gessen, journalist and author of “The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin.” "Fox News Sunday" - Price; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Panel: Bob Woodward, Michael Needham, Jennifer Griffin, and Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

