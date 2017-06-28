Trump-Supporting Doctor On MSNBC Says The NRA Is The Solution To Health Care

Dr. Alieta Eck drew ridicule from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday by suggesting that the way to give Americans better health care was to allow people to buy insurance through the National Rifle Association (NRA).

During a discussion with a panel of doctors who support President Donald Trump's effort to "repeal and replace Obamacare," Ruhle asked Eck how legislation could improve the health care system.

"If you were to sit down with Mitch McConnell and say, 'Leader McConnell, what you need to do to get this thing through,'" Ruhle wondered. "Speaking as a doctor, what would you tell him?"

"How about letting other groups form -- not just employer based," Eck opined. "So if a group like the NRA or some other group or a township..."

"How can the NRA create health care," Ruhle interrupted, rolling her eyes.

One physician on the panel reacted by burying his face in his hands while others cackled out loud.

"I'm going to go with a no on that one," Ruhle said.