Ali Velshi Deconstructs Trump's 'Made In America' Week

The White House kicked off a "Made In America" week to try to distract from the Russia scandal. Nice try?

Whitehouse.gov writes, "Today, President Donald J. Trump will host companies from across the country at the White House for the Made in America Product Showcase. The White House is highlighting and celebrating each state’s effort and commitment to American made products by bringing in and showing off products from all 50 states that are made and produced in the United States.

For any other administration this would be fine, but when it comes to hypocrisy and a man using the Oval Office to enrich his own businesses, it's infuriating.

MSNBC's Ali Velshi only needed only the last minute of his show to highlight Trump's latest bamboozle.

Velshi said, "President Trump is unveiling his "Made in America" theme for the week later today. The administration will promote products manufactured here in the United States."

He continued, "The irony of it all is that most of Donald Trump's own products are not made in America."

"Let's take a look at product. His shirts are made in China, Bangladesh, Honduras, and Vietnam. His suits are made -- not the ones he wears, the ones he sells with his brand -- are made in Indonesia and Mexico, " Velshi said.

"Donald Trump eyeglasses, branded eyeglasses, I bet you have a pair of those, are made in China. Donald Trump's mirrors, vases, wall decor, kitchen items, and lightning are made in China as well."

"Let's take a look at hotel pens and toiletries for the Trump properties. They are made in China and in Taiwan and the natural spring water and bedding comforters are made in America. Imagine that. We've actually got something made in America here."

"Ivanka Trump's clothing line. I took a quick look at that last week. Zero products in Ivanka Trump's clothing line are made in America. The rest are made in China, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia."

Ever hear the phrase, "Don't do as I do, do as I say" ?

That usually comes from a parent trying to instruct their child about life by using the mistakes one has made to educate, but In Trump's case, he praises his entrepreneurial spirit about bilking the system for all it's worth.

And then incessantly brags with fake pro-America jingoism before camouflaging his own horrible behavior.