CNN Is Trump's Battered Media Spouse

Sunday morning, Kellyanne Conway did a 30-minute interview with Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources. Ad-free. 30 minutes, ad-free.

For the courtesy of giving Trump's toady a free platform for half his show, Stelter got the "poor victim Kellyanne" treatment right out of the gate, and an incoherent, whining, ridiculous 30 minutes following. In the video above, we have her refusing to answer Stelter's perfectly reasonable question about how it could be that bashing CNN is making America great and instead using it as an opportunity to whine about "viral gotchas."

Please, give it a rest.

In the next hour, Jake Tapper spent well over 20 minutes with Anthony Scaramucci, also ad-free, and largely fact-free too.

I searched and searched for all the times that CNN gave Obama officials 20 and 30 minutes of ad-free Sunday show airtime, but alas! I couldn't find one instance of that. Apparently President Obama, his administration, and his press shop didn't abuse CNN enough to merit free air time. In fact, they largely ignored the administration in favor of the whacked tea party nuts.

Remember when they embedded reporters in the Tea Party Express bus tour? Or when they hired Erick Erickson to comment on the newly minted Democratic administration?

Now it is 2017, the crazed tea party whacks are running the Congress, and we have a compromised tyrant in the White House, which apparently means CNN is justified in handing over their air for free to any old sycophant who shows up. They put the likes of Jeffrey Lord, Kayleigh McEnany, and others on their pundit panels in the name of "balance," even though the "balance" is delivered in the form of lies.

This is not news. It's propaganda, and CNN apparently believes if a tyrant hits you hard enough in all the right places (like a pending merger, say...) you'll give him everything he wants.

His band of lying liars lies to their audience on CNN's dime, and viewers are left wondering what gives? What does CNN get out of a relationship where allies of the commander-in-chief have vowed to kill all mainstream media in favor of outlets like Breitbart?

CNN is Trump's battered media spouse. He beats them up, cows them, and with a codependent bow, they offer him more, hoping he won't beat them tonight.

It's pathetic, but it's also terrifying. If we cannot count on media to stand up to the tyrant and tell the truth, we really are lost.