Kellyanne Conway Goes Full Fatal Attraction On SNL

By Sarah P
Saturday Night Live has really upped their game this year, skewering both Hillary and Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon, among others. Last night, they took it to a new--and terrifying--level in a skit where Kellyanne Conway goes full-on, psychotic, batshit-crazy stalker, just like in the movie Fatal Attraction, with Jake Tapper after he refused to have her on his show.

Suffice to say, it is both hilarious to watch, as well as a warning to Jake Tapper to consider upping his security.

Here is Jake Tapper's tweet about the skit:

But it's not a surprise that Kellyanne showed up again on his show days later now, is it?

Kellyanne "Psycho" Conway has not commented publicly as of yet. She only comments on fake news, or to shill Ivanka's failing fashion line or to make up terrorist attacks. Priorities, after all.


