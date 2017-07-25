Cowardly Jason Chaffetz Demanding Others Make Jared Kushner Probe About Benghazi

Jason Chaffetz resigned from his powerful position in Congress but now he’s beating his chest about Jared Kushner’s appearance there from a safe place on Fox News and demanding others do what he could have tried to do: make the Russia investigation about Benghazi!

Fox and Chaffetz may want you to forget – but we won’t – that Chaffetz decided to resign from Congress just as he came under fire for failing to show the same interest in investigating Trump misdeeds as he had for Clinton.

But now that he’s got a cushy job at Fox, Chaffetz can keep his name in the news, earn money and play the role of fiery right-winger without having to deal with any pesky accountability.

On Fox & Friends this morning, Chaffetz first attacked Republican senators for not being on board with taking away health insurance from millions of Americans proceeding with Trumpcare, even without knowing what’s in the bill:

CHAFFETZ: 100% of Republicans should vote for this, is should we have the debate. … Nobody even knows what bill they’re actually ultimately going to be voting on. But should we have the debate? I can’t imagine that Susan Collins and Capito and – go down the list – these people have to vote for (unintelligible)!

That’s right, the guy who made sure to get foot surgery under Obamacare before quitting his job is now demanding Republican lawmakers vote to advance a mystery bill that could take away similar coverage for millions of others.

But that was no biggie to cohost and Chief Morning Trump Cheerleader Steve Doocy. He quickly moved on to prompt Chaffetz to make the Russia investigation about Clinton. (Transcript below via Media Matters):

DOOCY: When you walked in we started to talk a little bit about the fact that Jared Kushner has released 11 pages of testimony he is going to deliver before Congress later this week. And you said, regarding Jared Kushner, Republicans need to grow a backbone.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CHAFFETZ: Yeah, Republicans need to get a backbone. Every time the Democrats say they need to call up Jared Kushner or Donald Trump Jr., then call up Chelsea Clinton. Call up the Clintons. There we have an inspector general who issues a report stating an actual crime. You have Bill Clinton, the former president, taking millions and millions of dollars from countries that Hillary Clinton, who is then going in and doing business. So every time a Democrat says I got to talk to Donald Trump Jr., then go up and bring Chelsea Clinton in there, because she was involved in the Benghazi situation. She was involved with the [Clinton] Foundation.

Unfortunately for the Trump Team, it’s Trump and his family in the White House, it’s the Trump campaign that may have colluded with the Russians as they interfered in our election and there are no Clintons in office. But, of course, none of the cohosts seemed to care.

Chaffetz continued by suggesting that because the Trumps have (supposedly) not deleted their emails, they “need to actually get a lot of credit for openness and transparency.” Never mind that Donald Trump still refuses to release his tax returns, nor that Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort have refused to testify under oath.

Yet ostensibly objective correspondent Ed Henry, subbing as a cohost on this show, was almost beaming as Chaffetz spoke.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Watch the propaganda above, from the July 24, 2017 Fox & Friends.

