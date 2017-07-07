Did Someone Try To Set Up Rachel Maddow With Fake Document?

Rachel Maddow sent up a warning flare last night about a forged NSA document sent to her show.

Maddow said that she was sent a document that was so classified, "it cannot be shown and is impossible to validate." Those sources who could authenticate it refused to look at the document because their own classification levels might not be high enough.

She said the forged document implicated someone in the Trump campaign as working with the Russians to influence the election.

(Let's take a little detour, and point out that certain people may have decided creating a "fake news" scandal would be a good way to head off the fallout from a real story to emerge later.)

It was a long segment, in which she walked viewers through the questions raised by the document, and put it in the context of the previous NSA document leak covered by the Intercept.

Maddow referenced the story CBS journalist Dan Rather was given about George W. Bush's military service that turned out to be fake and resulted in his resignation.

“Somebody, for some reason, appears to be shopping a fairly convincing fake NSA document that purports to directly implicate somebody from the Trump campaign in working with the Russians on their attack on the election," Maddow said.

"Eiither it’s a forgery or every NSA source we consulted with is wrong. I don’t know if the Trump administration worked with Russia or not, we don’t know whether it happened or not. Not yet.”