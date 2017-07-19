Trump: 'You'll Have Forms Of Insurance Nobody Even Knows About!'

After the Senate health care bill collapsed Tuesday, Trump invited Republican Senators for an impromptu lunch today in an effort to try and woo them into passing a repeal and replace bill and begged them not take an August recess.

Trump, who didn't do much stumping for the Senate bill decided to try and convince Americans that the Senate bill was simply tremendous.

Americans have a very different opinion of the Senate bill since it polled at 12%, which is a major reason why Trump's supposed wrangling won't end up being much.

During his remarks to the press, Trump decided to improvise at times and the results were bizarre. He stops and starts sentences when they aren't completed and then moves on to his next talking point.

Trump claims they are very close to a new bill: "People are hurting. Inaction is not an option and frankly, I don't think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give our people great health care because we are close, we are very close."

"I have pen in hand. You never had that before." Sure, Trump is the first president, with pen in hand, ready to sign a mythical bill.

He alluded to some sort of a popular bill that would strip Congress of the 60 vote threshold since it's in his way to get extremist legislation passed, but who knows what he's talking about.

Trump said, "Your premiums will be down 60 and 70%. People don't know that. Nobody hears it. Nobody talks about it, but your premiums are going to."

People don't know about it because it's not true.

And then he became delusional.

"We're going to have the cross-state lines knocked out and you'll have insurance companies bidding. You'll have forms of insurance that you don't even know about right now because that's the way it works, Trump said.

Trump believes he'll invent a new kind of health care coverage that has never been discussed or debated on before. He's the Wright Brothers of health care.