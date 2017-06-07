James Clapper Confirms Trump Is Full Of It - Russia Alone Hacked Election

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
21 hours ago by John Amato
up

Former DNI James Clapper shoots down Trump's claims that other country's were involved with hacking the U.S. election other than Russia.

Thursday morning, during Trump's short presser in Poland, when asked to definitively single out Russia's involvement, he clinged to his earlier bogus statements that Russia wasn't the only nation hacking and interfering in our general election.

"I agree. I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and/or countries. and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure," Trump said.

When Trump says "nobody really knows," he means himself.

CNN's Jim Sciutto interviewed Clapper Thursday to respond to the president's remarks and he refuted them entirely.

Clapper said, “As far as others doing this, well, that’s news to me. We saw no evidence whatsoever there was anyone involved in this other than the Russians.”

Clapper also explained that all seventeen U.S. intelligence agencies do not have the capabilities to launch comprehensive investigations, but they signed off on the big three.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV