James Clapper Confirms Trump Is Full Of It - Russia Alone Hacked Election

Former DNI James Clapper shoots down Trump's claims that other country's were involved with hacking the U.S. election other than Russia.

Thursday morning, during Trump's short presser in Poland, when asked to definitively single out Russia's involvement, he clinged to his earlier bogus statements that Russia wasn't the only nation hacking and interfering in our general election.

"I agree. I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and/or countries. and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure," Trump said.

When Trump says "nobody really knows," he means himself.

CNN's Jim Sciutto interviewed Clapper Thursday to respond to the president's remarks and he refuted them entirely.

Clapper said, “As far as others doing this, well, that’s news to me. We saw no evidence whatsoever there was anyone involved in this other than the Russians.”

Clapper also explained that all seventeen U.S. intelligence agencies do not have the capabilities to launch comprehensive investigations, but they signed off on the big three.