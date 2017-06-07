Trump Uses Poland Event To Attack Obama, Press, And The CIA

The Morning Joe crew is more than a little disgusted with Trump's press conference in Warsaw this morning, because he took the opportunity once again to blame his favorite targets, even equating the investigation into Russian hacking with the fake WMDs that were used to justify invading Iraq.

"This is remarkable. A United States president on foreign soil attacking the CIA, attacking our intelligence communities, attacking America's free press on foreign soil, and attacking a former president of the United States," Scarborough said.

"This, while seeming to try to juggle two ultimate realities. Number one, maybe it was Russia, maybe it was the fat dude in Jersey, maybe it was other state players. So he says that first. Then he goes to 'it was Russia.' And his words here, 'The CIA pretty strongly warned Barack Obama that it was Russia and did nothing. So when Barack Obama comes up, Russia was the one that interfered in our elections and he had pretty strong evidence about it."

This question from @HallieJackson about Russia interfering in the election + Trump response is !! worth watching. https://t.co/JjDsQSXQo0 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 6, 2017

Willie Geist said those remarks were "unseemly" on their own.

"Where he's wrong again, and how he followed up on this is, he won't just come out and say that Russia had something to do with it cleanly," Geist said.

"He'll say yes, they may have had something to do with it, but it could have been China and that's what he's been saying: someone else. Going back to Hillary Clinton in October, October 7th, we all know at this point. The intelligence agencies came out. Jeh Johnson said on this set a couple of weeks ago and reiterated the evidence and intelligence that he had.

"They came out and said, yes, Russia interfered in our election. So the question, again, for President Trump is, why do you disagree with your intel agencies? Do you know something or are you hiding something? What's the reason that you won't go along with this?"

↓ Story continues below ↓

"He doesn't know anything that his intel agencies aren't telling him any more," Scarborough said.

"He won't come out and admit -- I don't know what Vladimir Putin has over him, but what everybody else knows. He's still talking about, 'Well, maybe Russia, maybe another state, maybe the fat guy in Jersey,' he says other people. And at the same time, again, when Barack Obama's name comes up, he is certain Russia interfered, and he has strong evidence Russia interfered."

