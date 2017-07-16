Joy Reid's Instant Fact Check Shuts Down GOPer For 'Peddling' Anti-Clinton Conspiracy Theory

MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid on Sunday treated conservative activist Herb London to a live on-air fact check after he claimed that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had colluded with Russians.

During a Sunday panel segment, Reid suggested that Trump official were aware that Donald Trump Jr. was in legal jeopardy because they made a $50,000 payment to his legal defense just days before the new broke that he met with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

"I don't believe for a moment that there is a criminal case here," London opined. "I do believe that there's an awful lot of razzle-dazzle."

"This is a distraction, notwithstanding your claims to the contrary," he continued. "It is very interesting that when you had Hillary Clinton approved [sic] the sale of 20 percent of American uranium to the Russians under a strange set of circumstances, I didn't hear you engage in high dudgeon. It's also true that when Ted Kennedy, in 1983, said he implored the Russians to help defeat Ronald Reagan, I didn't hear you engage in high dudgeon. So again, there's a certain kind of hypocrisy associated with these events."

Citing a Snopes fact check, Reid accused London of making a "completely false claim peddled by many on the right" about Clinton approving the sale of uranium to Russia.

"It's actually not true that Clinton sold 20 percent of uranium to the Russians," she insisted. "That's an entirely made-up conspiracy theory that the right often peddled that isn't true."

As the panel segment concluded, Reid followed up on London's "false claim" about Clinton.

"This uranium deal, it was not Hillary Clinton's to veto or approve," she said. "All of the uranium remains in the United States and the timing of any donations to the Clinton Foundation does not even match the timeline of this deal."

"So that is in fact a false claim," the MSNBC host concluded. "I just wanted to let you know that so that you're not going out and peddling that claim."