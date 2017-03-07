Katrina Pierson: Trump's Actions Are Presidential Because He's President

Former Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson brought back some bad acid flashbacks of her performances during the presidential campaign. Tonight she let fly with another of her infamous Pierson-isms:

PIERSON :“He’s not going to change, By the very nature of being President of the United States, it makes his actions presidential whether you like it or not.”

Which is an interesting and literal take on the situation. The Orange Shitgibbon is president, true. But is everything he says or does truly what we used to think of as "presidential"?

The Oxford English dictionary begs to differ, giving as one definition:

Having a bearing or demeanour befitting a president; dignified and confident.

I somehow doubt that anyone has ever accused the "tiny fingered, Cheeto-faced, ferret-wearing shitgibbon" of being dignified,