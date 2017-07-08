Kris Kobach Inexplicably Skips Annual Secretaries Of States Meeting

By Red Painter
Kris Kobach, lawyer for alleged Nativist Movement, a group with white supremacist ties (ie, Nazis), is the head of President* Crazypants "Voter (Suppression) Fraud Commission," has been dealing with significant backlash to his demand for voter role info from all 50 states.

This weekend is the annual meeting of state election officials at the National Association of Secretaries of State, which kicked-off Friday in Indianapolis. Obviously, if Kobach/President* Crazypants thought that it was worth making a face to face plea for voter information to ensure there is limited fraud, this would be the perfect forum. Get on stage, make your case, bring data, charts, handouts...but, Kobach was a no show.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Saturday that it's "awkward, to put it mildly" that Kobach chose to skip this wekeend's meeting, especially since it was just last week that his Voter (Suppression) Fraud Committee sent letters last week to all 50 states demanding voter information, including dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, addresses and voting histories.

A spokeswoman for Kobach did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

I wonder why they had no comment. Probably because allegations of voter fraud are baseless while voter suppression is very real.


