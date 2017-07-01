Imagine, If You Can, Any Reason Other Than Voter Suppression For This

The Washington Post is reporting this morning that the head of Trump’s so-called Voter Fraud Commission has made a request of every state’s voter file so he can give it to the Russians. Okay, okay, I just made up that last part.

“The chair of President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission has penned a letter to all 50 states requesting their full voter-roll data, including the name, address, date of birth, party affiliation, last four Social Security number digits and voting history back to 2006 of potentially every voter in the state.”

He says he’s going to make all this information available to the public.

I don’t know how they do it in other states, but in Texas, we don’t have to give our social security number to register to vote. In Texas, voting records are public information, but you need certain information to access them. Here’s how my county does it. And Texas has laws about how that information can be used.

I’m gonna try real hard to think of a way this information would be important to anyone in the federal government except for voter suppression.

Nope, can’t do it.

Now, close your eyes for a minute and ask yourself what would happen if all registered firearms lists had to be released to the public. Yeah, that’s the sound of hell breaking.

