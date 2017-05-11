Trump Puts Kris Kobach On 'Voter Fraud' Commission

You'd cry if you weren't laughing, and vice versa.

Trump named infamous voter suppressor Kris Kobach to a commission to "study and report" on voter fraud in the US. ABC Reports:

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today establishing a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the American election system, multiple senior administration officials tell ABC News. The officials say Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be announced as Chair and Vice Chair of the ‘Presidential Commission on Election Integrity’ in a press release today. It's not clear whether the White House will allow coverage of the order signing. The commission, which will include Republicans and Democrats, will be tasked with studying "vulnerabilities" in U.S. voting systems and potential effects on "improper voting, fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting," according to one official with knowledge of the announcement.

BREAKING: Once Trump completes his “Bring Polio Back Initiative,” he’s going to rig all the elections. No, really. https://t.co/mJ9l8IVOht — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) May 11, 2017

I fully expect the commission to release a report stating that

"Yes, Mr. President! You won the popular vote because of course everyone in the Democrat Party is illegal. So four million extra votes for you on the big board, winning!"

Meanwhile, this Friday, the ACLU will receive all the paperwork Kobach has from his meetings with Trump because a Federal Judge said so.

We can't wait to see what that reveals.

Meanwhile Eric Schniderman has a recommendation: