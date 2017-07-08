Malcolm Nance Warns A War With North Korea Would Be 'Devastating'

. @MALCOLMNANCE : “The war we that would have with #NorthKorea would be devastating” #AMJoy https://t.co/AiZXmwkZ0d

Malcolm Nance is furious over hints that Trump is considering military action in North Korea, warning that the United States has not fought a war on this level since the Korean War in the 1950s. He warns it would be devastating.

No matter what provocation we do, he said, "North Korea thrives on confrontation. It has been imbued in their personal and political survival strategy since the Korean War in the 1950s. They are ready to re-unify the Korean peninsula if given an opportunity.

"Now, once they have nuclear capability, that means that they have a deterrent against the United States that is viable. And once they have that viable deterrence, then they could actually use that to push for what they've always wanted -- which is a confrontation, a war to unify the peninsula."

Thank God the U.S. is too smart to get drawn into that again. Oh, wait...