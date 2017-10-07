FUNNY: MSNBC Compiled A Bunch Of Times The Trump Campaign Denied Talking To Russia

By Red Painter
7 hours ago by John Amato
Remember that time when [insert name] from the Trump [Campaign/Cabinet/White House] went on that news show on [channel] to vehemently deny that they ever met with, spoke to, discussed or even knew any Russians.

Yeah, that was all a lie. Every day, it seems, reports are coming out about visits between campaign surrogates, Cabinet members and know, Donald Trump's own son.

MSNBC put together this spiffy montage of Trump folks blasting the media for making up "FAKE NEWS" about Russia, that giant nothing burger, starring our favorite cast of criminals (and future inmates), such as:

Paul "Russian Mafia" Manafort
Donnie "Used Car Salesman" Trump, Jr.
Kellyanne "Sewer Rat Barbie" Conjob
Jefferson "I am not aware of that" Beauregard Sessions
Michael "Mother told me it didn't happen" Pence
Donald "Tiny Hands" Trump
and, of course,
Reince "Nothing Burger" Priebus

Roll the clip, MSNBC.


