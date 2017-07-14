'Obamacare Saved My Life:' A Perfect Ad To Stop Trumpcare

Moveon.org is at its best when they use real life testimonials to support the benefits of the ACA. Sedona, Arizona resident, Jeff Jeans, learned the benefits of the Affordable Care Act under the worst circumstances. Thanks to the ACA, Jeff and his wife were able to secure insurance and gain the necessary medical treatment to save his life from throat cancer.

He wrote an editorial in the NY Daily News:

Without treatment, they would keep me on a breathing machine until I died — and as a parting gift they would burden my wife with a bill of around 3 million dollars. Thank God she is a persistent woman and didn't give up! She procured insurance through one of the first provisions of the Affordable Care Act. I met the enrollment criteria and we secured the insurance card that was needed to begin the treatments that would end up saving my life. Government by sabotage in Trump threat to undermine Obamacare I just recently celebrated my 5-year cancer-free anniversary, and am considered medically cured of cancer. Any new occurrence would be considered a separate incident, yet I will always be labeled "pre-existing" as far as insurance companies are concerned. I started the Facebook page "Obamacare Saved My Lfe" just a few months after I received my cancer-free diagnosis. I've been honored to hear the stories of thousands of people that have also benefited from the Affordable Care Act. Their lives have changed forever and their compassion for others reaches into their whole being, including the loved ones of those whose lives were swallowed by the sadness of losing their battle for life. I too am forever grateful, and this experience has changed me profoundly and my life has taken twists and turns I could have never imagined.

Jeff appears to have shifted his worldview to gravitate towards the more empathetic slant of those more liberal. He posts on Facebook about climate change's dire consequences, and shares an affinity for the conservation of endangered animals. He is definitely a big fan of the ACA and heroes like Andy Slavitt whom he joined at an appearance at a town hall this past May.

Slavitt worked under President Obama as the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or as he viewed it, he was in charge of the most vulnerable 130 million Americans. Here's his latest tweet about the Republicans plan to destroy and dismantle all the good done by the ACA.