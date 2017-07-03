Open Thread - Chris Christie 'On The Beach' Photoshops FTW By Frances Langum Share Share on facebookShare Share on twitterShare Share on redditShare Share on sharethis 7/03/17 8:30pm Click here for reuse options! We don't just take away healthcare from the American people, we take away the beaches too. Happy 4th of July from the GOP. #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/fEMIhhMEL6 — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) July 3, 2017 Beach Blanket Stingo! Christie busted at the beach again. #ChrisChristie #letthemeatcake pic.twitter.com/TTyfxRBcmG — Leah Janosko (@ljanosko) July 3, 2017 Ha! Wall-E RT @iNexsus: Whoops I made this by accident #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/HcNJIytMG9 — David Brody (@David_Brody) July 3, 2017 You would know ALL about the sunscreen & hydration after your sunbathing yesterday. #NewJersey #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/oZ8mcpsI5q — Gregory G. Allen (@GregoryGAllen) July 3, 2017 Chris Christie: From Here to Eternity pic.twitter.com/Rxf6uZhjLW — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 3, 2017 Time for some traffic problems! #NewJersey #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/30TiS9G9Xo — Jeremy Nothingberger (@jeremynewberger) July 3, 2017 Open Thread below... Click here for reuse options!
Comments